Here’s what’s open and closed in Toronto on the day of the Queen's funeral

Ottawa has announced that the day of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will be a federal holiday on Monday, September 19.

However, while some places will be closed on that day, the same won’t apply to organizations such as banks.

Here’s what’s open and closed, as well as the services that will be affected on Monday, September 19.

TTC

As part of the @cityoftoronto National Day of Mourning events honouring Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the #TTC will pause service for 96 seconds at 1 p.m. on Monday.

— TTC Media Relations 📰🚌🚋🚈 (@TTCNewsroom) September 14, 2022

Service will operate on a regular schedule. However, TTC will pause service for 96 seconds at 1 pm.

City services

There will be no impacts to City services, apart from brief stoppages at 1 pm on Monday to observe 96 seconds of silence. Check here for more information.

Canada Post

Canada Post locations will be closed. There will be no mail pickup or delivery.

Banks

The Canadian Bankers Association (CBA) announced that banks will remain open for normal business on that day. However, banks will observe a moment of silence to “reflect on the Queen’s legacy.”

LCBO and Beer Store

Open regular hours, however, stores will observe a moment of silence at 1 pm to pay tribute to the Queen. Check here for Beer Store and LCBO hours and locations.

Metro

Open regular hours. Check here for the nearest locations.

CF Toronto Eaton Centre

Open from 10 am to 9 pm.

Bayview Village

Open regular hours from 10 am to 8 pm, however, there will be a moment of silence at 1 pm.

Outlet Collection at Niagara

Open from 10 am to 9 pm.

Toronto Premium Outlets

Open from 10 am to 9 pm. There will be a moment of silence at 1:30 pm. UK brands will be closed.

H-Mart

Open regular hours from 9 am to 11 pm.