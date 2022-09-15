News

Here’s what’s open and closed in Toronto on the day of the Queen's funeral

Irish Mae Silvestre
|
Sep 15 2022, 1:00 pm
Here’s what’s open and closed in Toronto on the day of the Queen's funeral
Fred Duval/Shutterstock | @destination_toronto/@fasphotographs/Instagram

Ottawa has announced that the day of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will be a federal holiday on Monday, September 19.

However, while some places will be closed on that day, the same won’t apply to organizations such as banks.

Here’s what’s open and closed, as well as the services that will be affected on Monday, September 19.

TTC

Service will operate on a regular schedule. However, TTC will pause service for 96 seconds at 1 pm.

City services

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by City of Toronto (@cityofto)

There will be no impacts to City services, apart from brief stoppages at 1 pm on Monday to observe 96 seconds of silence. Check here for more information.

Canada Post

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Canada Post (@canadapostagram)

Canada Post locations will be closed. There will be no mail pickup or delivery.

Banks

Ken Felepchuk/Shutterstock

The Canadian Bankers Association (CBA) announced that banks will remain open for normal business on that day. However, banks will observe a moment of silence to “reflect on the Queen’s legacy.”

LCBO and Beer Store

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LCBO (@lcbo)

Open regular hours, however, stores will observe a moment of silence at 1 pm to pay tribute to the Queen. Check here for Beer Store and LCBO hours and locations.

Metro

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Metro Ontario (@metroontario)

Open regular hours. Check here for the nearest locations.

CF Toronto Eaton Centre

Open from 10 am to 9 pm.

Bayview Village

Open regular hours from 10 am to 8 pm, however, there will be a moment of silence at 1 pm.

Outlet Collection at Niagara

Open from 10 am to 9 pm.

Toronto Premium Outlets

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Toronto Premium Outlets (@toronto_po)

Open from 10 am to 9 pm. There will be a moment of silence at 1:30 pm. UK brands will be closed.

H-Mart

Open regular hours from 9 am to 11 pm.

