What's open and closed on Christmas Day in Toronto 2022

What’s open and closed in Toronto on Christmas Day 2022 is important information to navigate the city on a day when it seems like the city is paused.

December 25 is one of the few days of the year when most of the city shuts its doors. There are, however, a few exceptions.

Here’s what’s open and closed on Christmas Day 2022 in Toronto.

General

Closed

Banks

Government offices

Libraries

Mail delivery

Open

GO Transit and TTC will run on a Sunday service schedule

Select Rexall and Shoppers Drug Mart locations

Food and Drink

Closed

Most major grocery chains will be closed on Christmas Day, with a few confirmed exceptions listed below

LCBO

The Beer Store

Open

Malls and Attractions

Closed

Most shopping malls and city attractions like the Distillery Winter Village, and the Toronto Eaton Centre will be closed on December 25, with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.

Open