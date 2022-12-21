What's open and closed on Christmas Day in Toronto 2022
What’s open and closed in Toronto on Christmas Day 2022 is important information to navigate the city on a day when it seems like the city is paused.
December 25 is one of the few days of the year when most of the city shuts its doors. There are, however, a few exceptions.
Here’s what’s open and closed on Christmas Day 2022 in Toronto.
General
Closed
- Banks
- Government offices
- Libraries
- Mail delivery
Open
- GO Transit and TTC will run on a Sunday service schedule
- Select Rexall and Shoppers Drug Mart locations
Food and Drink
Closed
- Most major grocery chains will be closed on Christmas Day, with a few confirmed exceptions listed below
- LCBO
- The Beer Store
Open
- Galleria Supermarket (7040 Yonge Street) – 7 am to 12 am.
- Galleria Supermarket (865 York Mills Road) – 7 am to 10 pm
- Galleria Supermarket (558 Yonge Street) – 8 am to 10 pm
- Galleria Supermarket (352 Bloor Street West) – 8 am to 10 pm
- Rabba (various locations) – 24 hours
- The Food Depot (155 Dupont Street) – 24 hours
- The Kitchen Table (10 Queens Quay West) – 6 am to 12 am
- The Kitchen Table (389 Spadina Road) – 7 am to 12 am
- The Kitchen Table (705 King Street West) – 6 am to 2 am
- Summerhill Market (various locations) – 9 am to 1 pm
- Select restaurants will be open. Call ahead to confirm
- Select indie bottle shops
- Select Tim Hortons and Starbucks locations
Malls and Attractions
Closed
- Most shopping malls and city attractions like the Distillery Winter Village, and the Toronto Eaton Centre will be closed on December 25, with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.
Open
- CN Tower (301 Front Street West) – 9:30 am to 9 pm
- Movie theatres
- Ontario Place (955 Lake Shore Boulevard. West) – 6 am to 11 pm
- Outdoor skating rinks like The Bentway and Nathan Phillips Square
- Pacific Mall (4300 Steeles Avenue East) – 11 am to 8 pm
- Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada (288 Bremner Boulevard) – 9 am to 9 pm
- Toronto Zoo (2000 Meadowvale Road) – 10:30 am to 3:30 pm