These are the LCBO hours in Ontario for Christmas Eve 2022

LCBO hours for Christmas Eve 2022 are good to keep an eye on, especially if you need to grab a few last-minute options. Like many other Ontario businesses, they’ll close early the night before Christmas.

On Christmas Eve, the LCBO will be closing at 6 pm.

Toronto locations of The Beer Store will also be closing at 6 pm on December 24. If you’re looking to avoid lines, support local and possibly even squeeze in a later pickup time, you can check out our city’s many independent bottle shops.

Christmas Eve is your last chance to grab booze before LCBO and Beer Store locations close on December 25. Select LCBO locations will reopen on December 26, with Beer Store locations in Toronto open from 11 am to 5 pm.