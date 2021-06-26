EventsNewsCanada Day

What's open and closed in Toronto this Canada Day

Jun 26 2021, 8:00 am
Our home and native land will celebrate its 154th birthday on Thursday, July 1.

And, as per usual, government offices, including Canada Post and city hall, will be closed along with banks and libraries.

Don’t get stuck needing something at the last minute. Here’s what else is open and closed on Canada Day in Toronto.

TTC

TTC with reduced ridership during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Dean Bentley-Falcke/Shutterstock)

On Thursday, the TTC will operate on holiday service. The subway and most transit routes will start service at 6 am. Any routes that do not normally operate on Sundays will not run on Canada Day.

Attractions

  • Toronto Zoo (2000 Meadowvale Road, Toronto): tickets must be prebooked with specific time slots.

LCBO & Beer Stores

  • All Beer Store locations will be closed on Canada Day.
  • The LCBO has not yet announced its holiday hours for July 1, but locations are usually closed. Check back for updates.

Malls

Grocery Stores

  • Galleria Supermarket (7040 Yonge Street): 8 am to 10 pm; (865 York Mills Road): 8 am to 10 pm; (558 Yonge Street Toronto): 8 am to 10 pm; (351 Bloor Street Toronto): 8 am to 10 pm
  • Food Depot (155 Dupont Street): open 24 hours
  • Kitchen Table (10 Queens Quay West): 6 am to midnight; (389 Spadina Road) – 7 am to midnight; (705 King Street West): 6 am to 2 am
  • Loblaws (60 Carlton Street): 7 am to 8 pm
  • Pusateri’s (57 Yorkville Avenue, Toronto): 8:30 am to 6 pm; (Bayview Village, 2901 Bayview Avenue, Toronto): 9 am to 6 pm; (1539 Avenue Road., Toronto): 7 am to 6 pm.
  • Rabba Fine Foods (various locations): open 24 hours
  • Whole Foods (87 Avenue Road, Toronto): 10 am to 7 pm

