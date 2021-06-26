What's open and closed in Toronto this Canada Day

Our home and native land will celebrate its 154th birthday on Thursday, July 1.

And, as per usual, government offices, including Canada Post and city hall, will be closed along with banks and libraries.

Don’t get stuck needing something at the last minute. Here’s what else is open and closed on Canada Day in Toronto.

TTC

On Thursday, the TTC will operate on holiday service. The subway and most transit routes will start service at 6 am. Any routes that do not normally operate on Sundays will not run on Canada Day.

Attractions Toronto Zoo (2000 Meadowvale Road, Toronto): tickets must be prebooked with specific time slots.

LCBO & Beer Stores All Beer Store locations will be closed on Canada Day.

The LCBO has not yet announced its holiday hours for July 1, but locations are usually closed. Check back for updates.

Malls

Grocery Stores