Ontario’s chief medical officer of health is expected to hold a COVID-19 briefing on Monday afternoon as cases across the province rise.

Dr. Kieran Moore will provide an update from Queen’s Park at 1 pm. This will be the first time he has spoken publicly since early March. Dr. Moore is expected to provide an update on managing COVID-19 and antivirals in the province.

The announcement comes as COVID-19 cases in the province skyrocket. Ontario lifted nearly all public health measures on March 21, with masking in high-risk areas remaining until April 27.

Last week, the director of Ontario’s COVID-19 Science Advisory Table said that based on wastewater surveillance, there are upwards of 100,000 new daily COVID-19 infections in Ontario.

Hospitalizations and ICU admissions have also been on the rise. On Monday, the province reported 1,090 hospitalizations and 184 people in ICU with COVID-19. Not all hospitals report COVID-19 data over the weekend, so these numbers are an incomplete picture.