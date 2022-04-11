Ontario's top doctor to provide first update in weeks as COVID-19 cases rise
Ontario’s chief medical officer of health is expected to hold a COVID-19 briefing on Monday afternoon as cases across the province rise.
Dr. Kieran Moore will provide an update from Queen’s Park at 1 pm. This will be the first time he has spoken publicly since early March. Dr. Moore is expected to provide an update on managing COVID-19 and antivirals in the province.
The announcement comes as COVID-19 cases in the province skyrocket. Ontario lifted nearly all public health measures on March 21, with masking in high-risk areas remaining until April 27.
Last week, the director of Ontario’s COVID-19 Science Advisory Table said that based on wastewater surveillance, there are upwards of 100,000 new daily COVID-19 infections in Ontario.
Hospitalizations and ICU admissions have also been on the rise. On Monday, the province reported 1,090 hospitalizations and 184 people in ICU with COVID-19. Not all hospitals report COVID-19 data over the weekend, so these numbers are an incomplete picture.
April 11 – Critical Care Services Ontario is reporting 180 adult #COVID related critical illness (CRCI) patients in ICUs. 80 CRCI patients were ventilated. There were 17 new adult admissions. The 7-day rolling avg. of CRCI patients in ICU is 164. #onpoli #onhealth pic.twitter.com/c75GajK5ga
