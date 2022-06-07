Explore Ontario's first-ever self-guided craft gin trail

It’s time for a road trip! There’s a self-guided Craft Gin Trail tour launching in Ontario and it’s the first of its kind.

On June 11, World Gin Day, visit six gin distilleries just outside the GTA in Waterloo Region, Perth County, and Wellington County for the ultimate gin experience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Willibald Farm (@drinkwillibald)

“The Craft Gin Trail provides another way for people to get a taste of the vibrant culinary scene this part of the province offers, and experience some beautiful, exciting destinations not too far from home,” said Marty Van Vleit, co-owner of the Elora Distilling Company.

Distilleries on the Craft Gin Trail include Dixon’s Distilled Spirits in Guelph, Elora Distilling Company in Elora, Junction 56 Distillery in Stratford, Silver Fox Distillery in Arthur, Spring Mill Distillery in Guelph, and Willibald Farm Distillery & Brewery in Ayr.

In order to participate, you must pick up a Craft Gin Trail Passport at any of the distilleries then you’ll receive a logo stamp each time you visit one of the locations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Junction 56 Distillery (@junction56distillery)

You might also like: Drake flexes HUGE 200-pack of Justin Bieber’s Timbits (PHOTO)

Explore a one-of-a-kind cheese cave in Toronto starting this weekend

Popular food items at Boston Pizza ranked from worst to best

Once you’ve collected three or more stamps, participants are asked to email [email protected] with a photo of the stamp page and contact information in order to be entered into a draw.

A map of the experience can be found on the Craft Gin Trail official website. Since this tour is self-guided, those wanting to participate should contact the distilleries directly for more information.