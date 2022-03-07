Ontario's Best Butter Tart Festival is coming back this June
Mar 7 2022, 9:07 pm
Ontario’s Best Butter Tart Festival is returning this summer to Midland, boasting up to 200,000 butter tarts from 200 vendors and food trucks.
The event is set to take place on June 11 right at 333 King Street.
The varieties of butter tarts you’ll find are vast — we’re talking plain, raisin, pecan, and walnut, of course.
But also: Skor, maple, bacon, coconut, chocolate covered, PB&J, s’mores, gluten-free, vegan, nut-free, cheesecake, pumpkin, and many more.
So when you’re making plans for those warm-weather weekends, make sure you add this event to your schedule.
It might just be the sweetest weekend of the season.
Ontario’s Best Butter Tart Festival
When: June 11 from 9 am to 5 pm
Where: 333 King Street, Midland, Ontario
With files from Kayla Gladysz.