Ontario approves COVID-19 vaccine for 11-year-olds turning 12

Ontario is extending COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all children turning 12 by the end of 2021.

This means 11-year-olds can get their COVID-19 shot immediately, instead of waiting for their 12th birthday to roll up their sleeve.

All children born in 2009 or earlier will be eligible to book their appointment starting on Wednesday, August 18.

Alberta and British Columbia have already been giving 11-year-olds turning 12 the COVID-19 vaccine, and Ontario will now follow suit.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore said in a news release Tuesday that the decision will help support a safe return to school in September.

The announcement about 11-year-olds came the same day that the province issued new directives saying all school board employees must either show proof of full immunization or submit to regular COVID-19 rapid testing to stay on the job.

School boards must come up with their official immunization policies by September 7.