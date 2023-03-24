The Ontario Sunshine List just dropped, and here's who took home the most in 2022

The 2022 Ontario Sunshine List is out!

March 2023 is always a joyous time for Ontario residents when the annual Sunshine List drops, and we can see just how much public-sector employees raked in the previous year.

This is an annual list that discloses salaries for any public-service employee that earns over $100,000. It was brought about in 1996 by former Premier Mike Harris.

The latest list of top earners dropped the first week of Spring 2023, covering salaries earned in 2022.

While not the highest earners, noteworthy figures include Premier Doug Ford taking home $208,974, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore earning $466,057, and TVO journalist Steve Paikin earning $348,615.

Metrolinx President and CEO Phil Verster once again cracked the top 10, his salary growing considerably since taking the job in 2018.

Some of the last year’s highest earners have been on the list multiple times, including multiple Ontario Power Generation employees.

Here are the top 10 highest-paid employees for 2022.