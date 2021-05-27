Ontario officials to provide update on second vaccine doses on Friday

Ontario health officials are expected to provide an update on the rollout of second COVID-19 vaccine doses on Friday.

Dr. Dirk Huyer, coordinator of the Provincial Outbreak Response, revealed the impending update at a press conference on May 27.

“We’ve been carefully planning out a second dose rollout plan,” Huyer said.

“There will be a vaccine update tomorrow where we will talk about a number of different things to provide further updates on the rollout.”

Huyer said that officials are taking a “provincial view” with the plan but are also considering the specific logistics of each of Ontario’s 34 public health units.

He noted that, with the exception of designated hotspot areas, each health unit receives dose allocations based on their populations.

“It’s really … thinking about – how do we make decisions provincially?” Huyer said. “There will be an update tomorrow. Tune in.”

Ontario reported 1,135 new COVID-19 cases on May 27, bringing the total seen since the start of the pandemic to 527,280.