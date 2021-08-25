Ontario piloting take-home COVID-19 tests for high school students

Students at select Ontario high schools will be given a take-home COVID-19 test this year if they’re exposed to someone with the virus.

It’s part of a pilot project investigating less-invasive testing methods such as at-home cheek and nose swabbing.

Schools will administer the tests, and students can swab themselves (or have a caregiver help) before returning the test kit to the school.

“We are doing everything possible to keep students in class, including offering new testing options that are more convenient and accessible for students and families,” Education Minister Stephen Lecce said in an emailed statement.

The pilot will run from September 7 to October 29, and is intended for students who are fully vaccinated with no symptoms of COVID-19 following exposure.

The pilot program is running at several schools in the York and Peel regions, but not in Toronto schools. According to the province, there are already such services available in Toronto.

Daily Hive has reached out to the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) for more information on testing for Toronto students.