Ontario reports more than 1,400 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

Ontario reported 1,429 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, and five new deaths.

The seven day rolling average is 1,400. Of the new cases, 239 are in Toronto.

Most new infections continue to be among unvaccinated individuals. Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted that 526 new cases are in unvaccinated individuals, who make up 23.1% of the population. In addition, 94 of the new infections have an unknown or partial vaccine status.

Across Ontario, 385 people are hospitalized. Of those, 300 are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and 85 are fully vaccinated.

There are 162 patients in the ICU. Nearly all of them are not fully vaccinated, with 31 having received a full course of vaccine.

The province has administered 24,584,089 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Across the province, 90.3% of those aged 12 and up have received at least one dose, and 87.6% have received both.

To date, Ontario has seen 635,112 COVID-19 infections and 10,084 deaths.