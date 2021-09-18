Ontario reporting over 800 new COVID-19 cases, most not fully vaccinated

Ontario reported 821 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday morning, along with 10 deaths.

Most new cases continue to be in unvaccinated individuals. According to Health Minister Christine Elliott, 621 of Saturday’s cases are in people who aren’t fully vaccinated, and 200 cases are in people who have both shots.

There are also 185 patients in the ICU, of which 174 are not fully vaccinated.

Elliott says 21,357,675 vaccine doses have been administered in Ontario, and nearly 85.0% of Ontarians 12+ have one dose and nearly 78.9% have two doses.

“329 people are hospitalized with #COVID19. 295 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 34 are fully vaccinated,” said Elliott on Saturday.

Anyone who has yet to get their shot can book an appointment through the province’s portal. Those without a valid health card can call 1-833-943-3900.

To date, Ontario has seen 578,869 total COVID-19 cases and 9,647 deaths.