Ontario reports nearly 800 new COVID-19 cases, three new deaths

Nov 29 2021, 3:27 pm
Ontario reported 788 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and three new deaths.

One of the deaths reported is from a previous month.

The seven-day rolling average is now 783. Of the new cases, 106 are in Toronto.

Most new infections continue to be among unvaccinated individuals. Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted that 438 new cases are in unvaccinated individuals. In addition, 34 of Monday’s cases have an unknown vaccination status.

Across Ontario, 145 people are hospitalized, although not all hospitals report COVID-19 hospitalizations over the weekend. There are 148 people in ICUs across the province.

The province has administered 22,950,908 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Across the province, 89.7% of those aged 12 and up have received at least one dose, and 86.3% have received both.

To date, Ontario has seen 617,803 COVID-19 infections and 9,997 deaths.

