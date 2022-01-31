Ontario reports fewer than 3,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Monday

Ontario has changed the eligibility for publicly funded COVID-19 testing. As a result, the daily case numbers provided by Ontario Public Health are not an accurate reflection of how many cases there are in the province.

Ontario reports that 2,983 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday, and 32 new deaths have taken place.

One of the deaths reported on Monday occurred in a previous month and was added to the cumulative total after a data scrub.

Hospitalizations have decreased 36 from Sunday. There are 583 patients in ICU, down four from Sunday.

No all hospitals report COVID-19 data over the weekend. Throughout the pandemic, Monday’s numbers have typically been lower as a result.

The province reported at least 3,043 new COVID-19 cases. To date, Ontario has reported 11,444 deaths from COVID-19. Nearly 1,500 Ontarians have died from COVID-19 since November 30.

On Monday, Ontario resumes its reopening plans with indoor public spaces reopening at 50% capacity. More restrictions are set to ease in February.