Ontario reports more than 4,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 92 deaths

Ontario has changed the eligibility for publicly funded COVID-19 testing. As a result, the daily case numbers provided by Ontario Public Health are not an accurate reflection of how many cases there are in the province.

Ontario reports that 4,016 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, and 92 new deaths have occurred as of Wednesday.

Three of the deaths reported on Wednesday were from a previous month and added to the cumulative total.

Hospitalizations have increased by eight patients since Tuesday. There are 608 patients in ICU, down 18 patients from Tuesday.

Of the 608 patients in ICU, 83% were admitted due to COVID-19, and 17% were admitted for other reasons and tested positive for COVID-19. The seven-day rolling average for ICU admissions is now 605, an increase of three from Tuesday.

The province reported at least 5,368 new COVID-19 cases. To date, Ontario has reported 11,160 deaths from COVID-19.