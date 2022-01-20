Ontario reports more than 4,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 75 new deaths

Ontario has changed the eligibility for publicly funded COVID-19 testing. As a result, the daily case numbers provided by Ontario Public Health are not an accurate reflection of how many cases there are in the province.

Ontario reports that 4,061 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 75 new deaths have taken place as of Thursday.

Of the 4,061 hospitalized, 82% were admitted for COVID-19, and 12% were admitted for other reasons and tested positive for COVID-19.

In Ontario, 29,769,719 vaccine doses have been administered, with over 104,000 doses administered yesterday. 91.5% of Ontarians 12+ have one dose and 88.8% have two doses. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) January 20, 2022

Hospitalizations have decreased 71 patients from Wednesday. There are 594 patients in ICU, an additional of five patients from Wednesday.

The province reported at least 7,757 new COVID-19 cases. The positivity rate in the province remains above 20%, meaning at least one in every five tests is coming back positive.

As of Thursday, a total of 91.5% of Ontarians aged 12 and up have had one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 88.8% have two doses.

To date, Ontario has reported 10,801 deaths from COVID-19.