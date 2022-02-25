Ontario reports just over 1,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 39 new deaths

Ontario has changed the eligibility for publicly funded COVID-19 testing. As a result, the daily case numbers provided by Ontario Public Health are not an accurate reflection of how many cases there are in the province.

Ontario reports that 1,003 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, and 39 new deaths have taken place as of Friday.

Four of the deaths reported on Friday occurred during a previous month and were added to the cumulative total.

Hospitalizations have decreased by 63 patients since Thursday. There are 297 patients in ICU, down five from Thursday.

297 people are in ICU with #COVID19. 76% of patients admitted to the ICU were admitted for COVID-19 and 24% were admitted for other reasons but have tested positive for COVID-19. There are 2,427 new cases of COVID-19. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) February 25, 2022

Of the 297 patients in ICU, 76% were admitted due to COVID-19 while 24% were admitted for other reasons and tested positive for the virus.

The province reported at least 2,427 new COVID-19 cases. To date, Ontario has reported 12,386 deaths from COVID-19.