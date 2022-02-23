NewsCoronavirus

Ontario reports just over 1,100 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Wednesday

Brooke Taylor

Feb 23 2022, 3:28 pm
Shawn Goldberg/Shutterstock

Ontario has changed the eligibility for publicly funded COVID-19 testing. As a result, the daily case numbers provided by Ontario Public Health are not an accurate reflection of how many cases there are in the province.

Ontario reported that 1,106 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, and 19 new deaths occurred as of Wednesday.

One death from a previous month was removed from the cumulative total after a data scrub.

Hospitalizations have decreased by 176 patients since Tuesday. There are 319 patients in ICU, reflecting no change since Tuesday.


Of the 319 patients in ICU, 77.5% were admitted due to COVID-19 while 22.5% were admitted for other reasons and tested positive for the virus.

The province reported at least 1,425 new COVID-19 cases. To date, Ontario has reported 12,306 deaths from COVID-19.

