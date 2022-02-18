Ontario reports fewer than 1,300 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Friday

Ontario has changed the eligibility for publicly funded COVID-19 testing. As a result, the daily case numbers provided by Ontario Public Health are not an accurate reflection of how many cases there are in the province.

Ontario reports that 1,281 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, and 33 new deaths have occurred as of Friday.

Three of the deaths from today’s total occurred during a previous month and were added after a data scrub.

Hospitalizations have decreased by 61 patients since Thursday. There are 352 patients in the ICU, down four patients since Thursday.

Of the 352 patients in ICU, 81% were admitted due to COVID-19, while 19% were admitted for other reasons and tested positive for the virus.

The province reported at least 2,337 new COVID-19 cases. To date, Ontario has reported 12,237 deaths from COVID-19.