Ontario reports fewer than 1,400 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 37 new deaths

Ontario has changed the eligibility for publicly funded COVID-19 testing. As a result, the daily case numbers provided by Ontario Public Health are not an accurate reflection of how many cases there are in the province.

Ontario reports that 1,342 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, and 37 new deaths have taken place as of Thursday.

One death in today’s total is from a previous month and has been added to the cumulative number of deaths after a data scrub.

Hospitalizations have decreased by 61 patients since Wednesday. There are 356 patients in ICU, down eight patients since Wednesday.

Of the 356 patients in ICU, 80% were admitted due to COVID-19 while 20% were admitted for other reasons and tested positive for the virus.

The province reported at least 2,327 new COVID-19 cases. To date, Ontario has reported 12,204 deaths from COVID-19.