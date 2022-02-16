Ontario has changed the eligibility for publicly funded COVID-19 testing. As a result, the daily case numbers provided by Ontario Public Health are not an accurate reflection of how many cases there are in the province.

Ontario reported that 1,403 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, and 47 new deaths have occurred on Wednesday.

One death reported on Wednesday occurred during a previous month and was added to the province’s cumulative total after a data scrub.

Hospitalizations have decreased by 147 patients since Tuesday. There are 364 patients in ICU, down 20 patients since Tuesday.

364 people are in ICU with #COVID19. 82% of patients admitted to the ICU were admitted for COVID-19 and 18% were admitted for other reasons but have tested positive for COVID-19. There are 2,532 new cases of COVID-19. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) February 16, 2022

Of the 364 patients in ICU, 82% were admitted due to COVID-19, while 18% were admitted for other reasons and tested positive for the virus.

The province reported at least 2,532 new COVID-19 cases. To date, Ontario has reported 12,167 deaths from COVID-19.