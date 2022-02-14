NewsCoronavirus

Ontario reports fewer than 1,400 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Monday

Brooke Taylor
Brooke Taylor
|
Feb 14 2022, 3:25 pm
Ontario reports fewer than 1,400 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Monday
VisualArtStudio/Shutterstock

Ontario has changed the eligibility for publicly funded COVID-19 testing. As a result, the daily case numbers provided by Ontario Public Health are not an accurate reflection of how many cases there are in the province.

Ontario reported that 1,369 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, and there were eight new deaths as of Monday.

Hospitalizations have decreased by 171 patients since Sunday. There are 394 patients in ICU, down eight from Sunday.

Not all hospitals report COVID-19 data over the weekend, so this number can fluctuate early in the week.

The province reported at least 1,765 new COVID-19 cases. To date, Ontario has reported 12,101 deaths from COVID-19.

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Brooke TaylorBrooke Taylor
+ News
+ Coronavirus
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT