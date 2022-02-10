NewsCoronavirus

Ontario reports less than 2,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Thursday

Brooke Taylor
Brooke Taylor
Feb 10 2022, 3:26 pm
Ontario reports less than 2,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Thursday
(Shawn Goldberg/Shutterstock)

Ontario has changed the eligibility for publicly funded COVID-19 testing. As a result, the daily case numbers provided by Ontario Public Health are not an accurate reflection of how many cases there are in the province.

Ontario reported that 1,897 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 on Thursday, and 44 new deaths have taken place.

This is the first time Ontario has reported fewer than 2,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations since early January.

Hospitalizations have decreased 162 patients since Wednesday. There are 445 patients in ICU, down four from Wednesday.

Of the 445 patients in ICU, 76% were admitted due to COVID-19 while 24% were admitted for other reasons and tested positive for the virus.

The province reported at least 3,201 new COVID-19 cases. To date, Ontario has reported 11,988 deaths from COVID-19.

