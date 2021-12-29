Ontario reported a record-breaking 10,436 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, and three new deaths.

According to newly released Ministry of Health data, hospitalizations from COVID-19 reached 720 on Wednesday, up from close to 500 before Christmas Day.

There are now 190 patients in the ICU, only 28 of whom have received a full course of vaccination. This is an increase from the 168 ICU patients recorded one week ago.

726 people are hospitalized with #COVID19, and 190 people are in ICU due to COVID-19. The seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 related patients in ICU is 174. There are 10,436 new cases of COVID-19. Today’s numbers will be available at 10:30 a.m. at https://t.co/ypmgZbVRvn. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) December 29, 2021

The province has administered 26,815,586 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, with over 176,000 doses administered on Tuesday. Across the province, 90.7% of those aged 12 and up have received at least one dose, and 88.1% have received both.

To date, Ontario has seen 725,841 cases of COVID-19 and 10,171 deaths.

The latest numbers surpassed the previous record of 10,412 new cases on Christmas Day.

Ontario health officials were expected to announce changes to COVID-19 testing guidelines Tuesday afternoon, however, the Ministry of Health postponed the announcement after the American Centers for Disease Control (CDC) released a new framework shortening the recommended isolation and quarantine period for asymptomatic individuals who test positive for COVID-19.

The new CDC guidelines require individuals who test positive for the virus to isolate for five days, rather than the previously recommended 10.