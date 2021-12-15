University of Toronto cancels in-person exams, classes moving online

Effective December 16, the University of Toronto is cancelling in-person exams, and will delay in-person learning until Monday, January 31, 2022.

Online tests and exams will proceed as planned, and arrangements are being made to either modify, move or outright cancel future in-person exams.

Classes are set to resume on Monday, January 10, but they will not be in-person with the exception of some in-person practica, and some courses in the health sciences which should proceed as planned.

Members of the U of T community must upload proof of vaccination to UCheck if attending campus for any reason during the winter term.

All employees must work remotely until Monday, January 31 with the exception of those who must work at campus like employees who support operations, construction and ancillary services, who provide in-person student support, or who are needed for specific in-person research activities.

A statement from U of T also states that alternative work arrangements need to be in place beyond January 31 for staff roles in any hybrid capacity, like employees who are planning to work any portion of the work week remotely.

“As we have learned throughout the pandemic, we all have a role to play as individuals and as a University community to support public health in our communities,” reads a statement from U of T Acting Vice-President Trevor Young.

“It is equally important to remember that we have experienced much uncertainty in the recent past and we have relied on expert advice, flexibility and innovation to continue delivering on our academic mission.”

Residences that are scheduled to be open over winter break will remain open. Students planning on leaving campus are being encouraged to take essential items to continue their education, like laptops, textbooks and important papers.

See the full statement from the University of Toronto here.