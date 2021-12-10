Ontario reports more than 1,400 new COVID-19 cases on Friday

Ontario reported 1,453 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, and 11 new deaths.

The seven day rolling average is 1,115. Of the new cases, 195 are in Toronto.

Most new infections continue to be among unvaccinated individuals. Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted that 639 new cases are in unvaccinated individuals, who make up 23.2% of the population. In addition, 96 of the new infections have an unknown or partial vaccine status.

Individuals who are not fully vaccinated represent 23.2% of Ontario’s total population & amount to 639 of Ontario’s 1,453 new reported cases. 96 cases are in individuals with an unknown vaccination status. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) December 10, 2021

Across Ontario, 309 people are hospitalized. Of those, 234 are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and 74 are fully vaccinated.

There are 151 patients in the ICU. Nearly all of them are not fully vaccinated, with 29 having received a full course of vaccine.

The province has administered 24,304,272 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Across the province, 90.2% of those aged 12 and up have received at least one dose, and 87.5% have received both.

To date, Ontario has seen 629,064 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 10,065 deaths.

Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health and Minister of Health will be making an announcement Friday afternoon at 2 pm about new COVID-19 restrictions.