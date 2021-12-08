Ontario reports more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

Ontario reported 1,009 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, and eight new deaths.

The seven day rolling average is 1,007. Of the new cases, 124 are in Toronto.

New infections continue to disproportionately impact unvaccinated individuals. Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted that 443 new cases are in unvaccinated individuals, who make up 23.3% of the population. In addition, 64 of the new infections have an unknown or partial vaccine status.

Individuals who are not fully vaccinated represent 23.3% of Ontario’s total population & amount to 443 of Ontario’s 1,009 new reported cases. 64 cases are in individuals with an unknown vaccination status. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) December 8, 2021

Across Ontario, 333 people are hospitalized. Of those, 258 are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and 75 are fully vaccinated.

There are 155 patients in the ICU. Nearly all of them are not fully vaccinated, with 24 having received a full course of vaccine.

The province has administered 24,150,789 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Across the province, 90.1% of those aged 12 and up have received at least one dose, and 87.4% have received both.

To date, Ontario has seen 626,321 COVID-19 infections and 10,044 deaths.