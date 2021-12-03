NewsCoronavirus

Ontario reports more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases on Friday

Dec 3 2021, 3:22 pm
Ontario reported 1,031 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and four new deaths.

The seven-day rolling average is 866. Of the new cases, 133 are in Toronto.

Most new infections continue to be among unvaccinated individuals. Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted that 531 new cases are in unvaccinated individuals, who make up 23.4% of the population. In addition, 58 of the new infections have an unknown or partial vaccine status.

Across Ontario, 286 people are hospitalized. Of those, 225 are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and 61 are fully vaccinated.

There are 146 patients in the ICU. Nearly all of them are not fully vaccinated, with 27 having received an entire course of vaccine.

The province has administered 23,832,474 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Across the province, 90.0% of those aged 12 and up have received at least one dose, and 87.2% have received both.

To date, Ontario has seen 621,260 COVID-19 infections and 10,016 deaths.

