5 things we bet you didn't know about Ontario's beloved Kawartha Dairy

Kawartha Dairy is an Ontario classic when it comes to tasty ice cream, and for good reason.

From its rich Ontario history (86 years strong!) to its delicious premium flavours, Kawartha Dairy is 100% Canadian-owned and is still operated by the same family after all these years.

After eight decades of success and counting, there are bound to be some fascinating stories along the way.

So, to celebrate this beloved Ontario business, here are some interesting facts about Kawartha Dairy we bet you didn’t know.

Kawartha Dairy used to pick up their milk with sleighs and wagons

When Kawartha Dairy was born way back in 1937 after Jack and Ila Crowe bought a small dairy in Bobcaygeon, it wasn’t an easy task to get the much-needed milk and cream delivered to the dairy.

Milk provided by local farms was actually transported in 80-pound galvanized steel cans by wagons in the summer and by sleighs in the winter. Even the dairy’s refrigeration system used frozen blocks of ice cut from the nearby lake!

Kawartha Dairy didn’t produce ice cream until the mid-1950s

This one might be a shocker. In the early days, before the Crowes started producing ice cream, Kawartha Dairy focused on milk and cream production.

Years after opening the family dairy, Jack went back to school at the Ontario School of Agriculture in Guelph, and this was when Kawartha Dairy started first producing and selling their famous ice cream!

Bringing home his new knack for ice cream, Jack and Ila started the long, successful journey of Kawartha Dairy ice cream nearly 20 years into their careers.

Some of the first ice cream flavours produced by Kawartha were the classic Chocolate, Vanilla and Strawberry ice creams. During the 1960s, Kawartha introduced Ontario to Maple Walnut and ripple flavours like Butterscotch, Chocolate, Strawberry, Raspberry and Blueberry.

Kawartha Dairy has been operating in Bobcaygeon for over eight decades

You “saw the constellations” in Bobcaygeon, but did you try the ice cream? Despite Kawartha Dairy’s growth and evolution over the last 86 years, production and the company headquarters have remained in Bobcaygeon since its inception in 1937.

It’s one of the oldest continuously running businesses in the community and is especially synonymous with Ontario cottage season. What’s a drive to the cabin without a stop for a giant baby cone of Moose Tracks?

On top of this, the Crowe family still runs the company today, now with second and third-generation owners.

Kawartha Dairy makes nearly 50 tasty ice cream flavours

Kawartha Dairy makes over 45 premium ice cream flavours, made from Ontario fresh milk and cream, providing us with some tasty treats like the Canadian classics Tiger Tail and Muskoka Mocha.

But did you know they also offer sorbets, sherbets, lactose-free and even reduced sugar options?

Flavours like Raspberry Lemon-Lime sherbet, Ripe Raspberry, or Juicy Orange Sorbets and Reduced-Sugar Chocolate are refreshing treats that everyone can enjoy.

You can’t skip Kawartha Dairy’s two newest flavours either: toasted marshmallowy Campfire S’mores with chocolate ripple and graham cracker crumble, and Moon Mist, a banana, grape and bubblegum swirled ice cream.

Kawartha Dairy operates 10 retail stores across Ontario

Over 86 years, Kawartha Dairy has become a locally adored company with heavenly ice cream to back it up. Starting with those humble Bobcaygeon roots, it’s expanded to 10 locations across Ontario including Huntsville (with drive-thru service), Bancroft and Newmarket.

Kawartha’s Minden store opened in 1960 and quickly became an iconic dessert spot with its busy dairy bar, now a must-stop for anybody driving up Highway 35 for summer break.

Thankfully for us here in the Greater Toronto Area, we can save a trip to cottage country by visiting many grocery stores, independent markets, or your favourite ice cream parlour for a taste of Ontario’s favourite ice cream!

Now that you’ve got the facts, make sure to add a pint of delicious local Kawartha Dairy ice cream to your grocery list, and discover what over 80 years of high-quality, Ontario ice cream tastes like.