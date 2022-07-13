In a news conference at 11 am this morning, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore says he expects the seventh wave of COVID-19 to peak in the next two weeks. Because of this, Ontario is expanding eligibility for second boosters (fourth doses) to all adults starting Thursday, July 14.

This week, individuals ages 18 to 59 can get a second booster if it’s been five months since their first booster and three months after a COVID infection.

Prior to Dr. Moore’s announcement, fourth doses were only available to people 60 and older, Indigenous adults, and immunocompromised individuals.

Dr. Moore recommends relatively “healthy” adults who have already had three doses of COVID-19 vaccines wait until the fall. This is because an Omicron-specific vaccine could become available in the province.

Dr. Moore wants all Ontarians to have a fun and safe summer. “While masking requirements are no longer mandatory in most settings, Ontarians should consider wearing a mask in some indoor, public settings if they are able to,” he says.

Free rapid antigen tests will still be made available in pharmacies and grocery stores, according to Dr. Moore.