8 Ontario cities where you can still buy a three-bedroom house for $300,000 or less

Jan 25 2022, 6:07 pm
Homecomfort Realty Inc.

Ontario real estate prices won’t quit rising, making the idea of owning a three-bedroom house for $300,000 seem like a pipe dream.

Although it’s challenging, it’s not impossible. If you’re willing to look in smaller cities and towns, especially ones much further outside the GTA, you’ll be able to find homes that will have you significantly less in debt than anywhere in the Toronto area would.

Below are eight Ontario cities where you can, without having to search too hard, find a house selling at or well below $300,000. Now, these homes aren’t exactly the Ritz, but if you’re looking for more space at a lower price point, these cities are definitely worth a look.

Chatham-Kent, Ontario

ontario house under 300k

16 Thelma Avenue

  • Selling price: $302,000
  • Date sold: January 14, 2022
  • Three bedrooms
  • One bathroom

Pembroke, Ontario

ontario house under 300k

Homecomfort Realty Inc.

541 Giroux Street

  • Selling price: $189,000
  • Date sold: December 14, 2021
  • Three bedrooms
  • Two bathrooms

West Grey, Ontario

Exp Realty

10-193381 Meadows Drive

  • Selling price: $280,000
  • Date sold: October 5, 2021
  • Three bedrooms
  • One bathroom

Sault Ste Marie, Ontario

RE/MAX Dynamics Realty

267 Huron Street

  • Selling price: 128,000
  • Date sold: December 8, 2021
  • Three bedrooms
  • One bathroom

Timmins, Ontario

RE/MAX Premier Inc.

150 Maple Street North

  • Selling price: $260,000
  • Date sold: December 9, 2021
  • Three plus one bedrooms
  • Two bathrooms

Windsor, Ontario

RE/MAX Real Estate Centre Inc.

1333 Wyandotte Street West

  • Selling price: $310,000
  • Date sold: December 12, 2021
  • Three bedrooms
  • One bathroom

Iroquois Falls, Ontario

Zieminski Real Estate Inc

463 Ste Helene Avenue

  • For sale
  • Asking price: $169,900
  • Four bedrooms
  • Three bathrooms

Elliot Lake, Ontario

ontario house under 300k

Royal Lepage Vision Realty

78 Frame Crescent

  • Selling price: $120,000
  • Date sold: November 17, 2021
  • Three bedrooms
  • Three bathrooms

