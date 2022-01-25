8 Ontario cities where you can still buy a three-bedroom house for $300,000 or less

Ontario real estate prices won’t quit rising, making the idea of owning a three-bedroom house for $300,000 seem like a pipe dream.

Although it’s challenging, it’s not impossible. If you’re willing to look in smaller cities and towns, especially ones much further outside the GTA, you’ll be able to find homes that will have you significantly less in debt than anywhere in the Toronto area would.

Below are eight Ontario cities where you can, without having to search too hard, find a house selling at or well below $300,000. Now, these homes aren’t exactly the Ritz, but if you’re looking for more space at a lower price point, these cities are definitely worth a look.

Chatham-Kent, Ontario

16 Thelma Avenue

Selling price: $302,000

Date sold: January 14, 2022

Three bedrooms

One bathroom

Pembroke, Ontario

541 Giroux Street

Selling price: $189,000

Date sold: December 14, 2021

Three bedrooms

Two bathrooms

West Grey, Ontario

10-193381 Meadows Drive

Selling price: $280,000

Date sold: October 5, 2021

Three bedrooms

One bathroom

Sault Ste Marie, Ontario

267 Huron Street

Selling price: 128,000

Date sold: December 8, 2021

Three bedrooms

One bathroom

Timmins, Ontario

150 Maple Street North

Selling price: $260,000

Date sold: December 9, 2021

Three plus one bedrooms

Two bathrooms

Windsor, Ontario

1333 Wyandotte Street West

Selling price: $310,000

Date sold: December 12, 2021

Three bedrooms

One bathroom

Iroquois Falls, Ontario

463 Ste Helene Avenue

For sale

Asking price: $169,900

Four bedrooms

Three bathrooms

Elliot Lake, Ontario

78 Frame Crescent