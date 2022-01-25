8 Ontario cities where you can still buy a three-bedroom house for $300,000 or less
Jan 25 2022, 6:07 pm
Ontario real estate prices won’t quit rising, making the idea of owning a three-bedroom house for $300,000 seem like a pipe dream.
Although it’s challenging, it’s not impossible. If you’re willing to look in smaller cities and towns, especially ones much further outside the GTA, you’ll be able to find homes that will have you significantly less in debt than anywhere in the Toronto area would.
Below are eight Ontario cities where you can, without having to search too hard, find a house selling at or well below $300,000. Now, these homes aren’t exactly the Ritz, but if you’re looking for more space at a lower price point, these cities are definitely worth a look.
Chatham-Kent, Ontario
- Selling price: $302,000
- Date sold: January 14, 2022
- Three bedrooms
- One bathroom
Pembroke, Ontario
- Selling price: $189,000
- Date sold: December 14, 2021
- Three bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
West Grey, Ontario
- Selling price: $280,000
- Date sold: October 5, 2021
- Three bedrooms
- One bathroom
Sault Ste Marie, Ontario
- Selling price: 128,000
- Date sold: December 8, 2021
- Three bedrooms
- One bathroom
Timmins, Ontario
- Selling price: $260,000
- Date sold: December 9, 2021
- Three plus one bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
Windsor, Ontario
- Selling price: $310,000
- Date sold: December 12, 2021
- Three bedrooms
- One bathroom
Iroquois Falls, Ontario
- For sale
- Asking price: $169,900
- Four bedrooms
- Three bathrooms
Elliot Lake, Ontario
- Selling price: $120,000
- Date sold: November 17, 2021
- Three bedrooms
- Three bathrooms