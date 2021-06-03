Ontario's Cheltenham Badlands will finally reopen for the summer

Please Note: As of June 2, Ontario’s Stay-at-Home order is no longer in effect, however, many restrictions will remain until the province officially starts reopening in mid-June. Travel within the province, including to a secondary property, is now permitted for any reason. If you go out, maintain the six feet physical distancing guidelines and wear a mask.

Credit Valley Conservation will be opening The Cheltenham Badlands to the public this month depending on the provincial re-opening plan.

Ontario is set to head into the first step of its re-opening plan on June 14 and the park is preparing to welcome guests back to its premises on June 15.

Guests must register online and purchase a parking reservation. The new booking system was put in place back in September in order to manage daily visitation.

Visitors must reserve the date and time slot they wish to make their visit through its website, according to the CVC site.

At this time reservations are not available but in order to register, you must create a new member account to book online. These reservations are mandatory to ensure everyone’s safety.

Visitors are asked to stay on trails, stepping off only to allow others to pass, make sure to watch out for oncoming trail users when crossing bridges and boardwalks, to respect the signage and instructions provided by staff, and to bring your own hand sanitizer since there are no hand-washing facilities available at this moment.

“We’re asking everyone to do their part to minimize the risk to yourself and others by following all public health advice,” the park said on its website.

As for the duration of each visit, the reservation allows for an hour and a half to explore the trails. According to Credit Valley Conservation, late arrivals will not be admitted in order to accommodate all reservations.

Bookings are allowed to be made up to two weeks in advance.

There’s a $10 reservation fee on top of the weekday vehicle fee of $10 and the weekend and holiday $15 vehicle fee.

The reservation fee is non-refundable in the event the reservation is cancelled.

Address: 1739 Olde Base Line Road, Caledon, Ontario

Hours: 8 am to 9 pm daily – 1.5-hour timeslot, starting June 15 to August 21