Ontario castle with its own winery on the market for $5.9 million

Living in a castle with wine from your very own winery at your fingertips would be most people’s fairytale. And for someone with roughly $6 million to spare, it could become a reality.

A castle-style home at 3870 Tintern Road in Lincoln, Ontario, located just outside of Niagara, is currently on the market for $5,900,000. Sat on 10 acres of land — five of which are farmed with pinot noir grapes — whoever buys this home will really feel like they’ve got their own little kingdom.

“It’s not your standard four-bedroom, four-bathroom home,” listing agent Peter Kolisnyk told Daily Hive.

The house has all the iconic features of a medieval castle, including tall turrets at the front and battlements lining the top. And to keep things thematic, the inside it outfitted with medieval-inspired furnishings, including ornate light fixtures and a luxurious canopy bed.

“[The owner] spent the entire time carefully curating how he would furnish it,” Kolisnyk said. “So, when you’re inside the home, you really do feel like you’re living in a different era because it’s such a unique property.”

Perhaps the most amazing feature, though, is the fact that there’s not one, not two, but three wine cellars in the basement. And with one of them being hidden behind a moving bookcase, it gives the home an extra magical touch.

And with five acres of grapes already planted on the property — which are currently harvested for the Megalomaniac winery across the street — the buyer has plenty of options when it comes to wine-making.

“They could farm the grapes themselves, or they could have a winery like Megalomaniac or somebody else in the area farm the grapes for them,” Kolisnyk said. “They can harvest it, bottle it, and put that person’s private label on that wine if they wanted, and they could sell it themselves or just keep it to themselves.”

One of the three wine cellars also acts as a cold cellar, so the owner can produce the wine in their own home if they so desired.

“Anyone who bought the property and wants to harvest the grapes themselves, could bring the harvested grapes and the barrels right into the cold cellar there,” Kolisnyk said.

If whoever does buy this property needs someone to come sample their first batch of wine, we’re available.