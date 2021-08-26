These 15 Toronto neighbourhoods have the best public elementary schools

Choosing which of the many neighbourhoods in Toronto to live in is no easy feat, and if you have kids, finding one with the best schools becomes another factor to consider.

Thankfully, moving concierge service MovingWaldo recently released a list of the top 15 neighbourhoods in Toronto with the best public elementary schools, which should hopefully make things a bit easier.

All of the schools listed have ratings of 8.8 and above — as rated by the Fraser Institute — which puts them far above average compared to other schools.

1. Rosedale-Moore Park

Schools: Whitney Junior, Rosedale Junior, Cottingham Junior, Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Deer Park Junior and Senior

Neighbourhood stats:

Transit score: 85

Walk score: 66

Bike score: 69

Low assault, robbery and drug charges

Average two-bed rent: $2,600

Average sold price: $2.1M

2. Willowdale East

School: Avondale Alternative

Neighbourhood stats:

Transit score: 88

Walk score: 77

Bike score: 52

Average two-bedroom rent: $2,300

Average sold price: $1.64M

3. Steeles

Schools: Kennedy, St. Henry

Neighbourhood stats:

Transit score: 67

Walk score: 54

Bike score: 51

Average two-bedroom rent: $1,900

Average sold price: $969k

4. Lawrence Park

Schools: John Ross Robertson Junior, Blythwood Junior

Neighbourhood stats:

Transit score: 77

Walk score: 59

Bike score: 63

Low assault rates

Average two-bedroom rent: $2,700

Average sold price $2.4M

5. Carleton Village

School: Charles-Sauriol

Neighbourhood stats:

Transit score: 77

Walk score: 79

Bike score: 80

Average two-bedroom rent: $2,300

Average sold price: $1M

6. Don Mills

School: St. Bonaventure

Neighbourhood stats:

Transit score: 65

Walk score: 53

Bike score: 52

Low robbery rates

Average two-bedroom rent: $2,300

Average sold price: $1.5M

7. Curran Hall

School: Churchill Heights

Neighbourhood stats:

Transit score: 60

Walk score: 36

Bike score: 78

Average two-bedroom rent: $1,700

Average sold price: $648K

8. Bendale

School: Hunter’s Glen Junior

Neighbourhood stats:

Transit score: 77

Walk score: 55

Bike score: 59

Average two-bedroom rent: $1,850

Average sold price: $1M

9. Rosewood

School: St. Marguenta Bourgeays

Neighbourhood stats:

Transit score: 65

Walk score: 55

Bike score: 76

Average two-bedroom rent: $1,800

Average sold price: $1M

10. Forest Hill South

Schools: Holy Rosary, Forest Hill Junior and Senior

Neighbourhood stats:

Transit score: 80

Walk score: 70

Bike score: 74

Lowest rates for assault, drug charges & stolen vehicles. Low rates for sexual assault & robberies.

Average two-bedroom rent: $2,295

Average sold price: $2.3M

11. Birch Cliff

School: Courcelette

Neighbourhood stats:

Transit score: 68

Walk score: 59

Bike score: 53

Low sexual assault rates

Average two-bedroom rent: $2,182

Average sold price: $930K

12. The Toronto Islands

School: Island Public

Neighbourhood stats:

Transit score: 98

Walk score: 92

Bike score: 86

Average two-bedroom rent: $3,750

Average sold price $1.1M

13. Palmerston-Little Italy

School: Montrose Junior

Neighbourhood stats:

Transit score: 95

Walk score: 86

Bike score: 92

Average two-bedroom rent: $1,770

Average sold price: $1.5M

14. The Beaches

School: Balmy Beach

Neighbourhood stats:

Transit score: 84

Walk score: 81

Bike score: 75

Low robbery rates

Average two-bedroom rent: $2,298

Average sold price: $1.4M

15. Iroquois

School: Iroquois Junior

Neighbourhood stats: