These 15 Toronto neighbourhoods have the best public elementary schools
Choosing which of the many neighbourhoods in Toronto to live in is no easy feat, and if you have kids, finding one with the best schools becomes another factor to consider.
Thankfully, moving concierge service MovingWaldo recently released a list of the top 15 neighbourhoods in Toronto with the best public elementary schools, which should hopefully make things a bit easier.
All of the schools listed have ratings of 8.8 and above — as rated by the Fraser Institute — which puts them far above average compared to other schools.
1. Rosedale-Moore Park
Schools: Whitney Junior, Rosedale Junior, Cottingham Junior, Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Deer Park Junior and Senior
Neighbourhood stats:
- Transit score: 85
- Walk score: 66
- Bike score: 69
- Low assault, robbery and drug charges
- Average two-bed rent: $2,600
- Average sold price: $2.1M
2. Willowdale East
School: Avondale Alternative
Neighbourhood stats:
- Transit score: 88
- Walk score: 77
- Bike score: 52
- Average two-bedroom rent: $2,300
- Average sold price: $1.64M
3. Steeles
Schools: Kennedy, St. Henry
Neighbourhood stats:
- Transit score: 67
- Walk score: 54
- Bike score: 51
- Average two-bedroom rent: $1,900
- Average sold price: $969k
4. Lawrence Park
Schools: John Ross Robertson Junior, Blythwood Junior
Neighbourhood stats:
- Transit score: 77
- Walk score: 59
- Bike score: 63
- Low assault rates
- Average two-bedroom rent: $2,700
- Average sold price $2.4M
5. Carleton Village
School: Charles-Sauriol
Neighbourhood stats:
- Transit score: 77
- Walk score: 79
- Bike score: 80
- Average two-bedroom rent: $2,300
- Average sold price: $1M
6. Don Mills
School: St. Bonaventure
Neighbourhood stats:
- Transit score: 65
- Walk score: 53
- Bike score: 52
- Low robbery rates
- Average two-bedroom rent: $2,300
- Average sold price: $1.5M
7. Curran Hall
School: Churchill Heights
Neighbourhood stats:
- Transit score: 60
- Walk score: 36
- Bike score: 78
- Average two-bedroom rent: $1,700
- Average sold price: $648K
8. Bendale
School: Hunter’s Glen Junior
Neighbourhood stats:
- Transit score: 77
- Walk score: 55
- Bike score: 59
- Average two-bedroom rent: $1,850
- Average sold price: $1M
- See also:
9. Rosewood
School: St. Marguenta Bourgeays
Neighbourhood stats:
- Transit score: 65
- Walk score: 55
- Bike score: 76
- Average two-bedroom rent: $1,800
- Average sold price: $1M
10. Forest Hill South
Schools: Holy Rosary, Forest Hill Junior and Senior
Neighbourhood stats:
- Transit score: 80
- Walk score: 70
- Bike score: 74
- Lowest rates for assault, drug charges & stolen vehicles. Low rates for sexual assault & robberies.
- Average two-bedroom rent: $2,295
- Average sold price: $2.3M
11. Birch Cliff
School: Courcelette
Neighbourhood stats:
- Transit score: 68
- Walk score: 59
- Bike score: 53
- Low sexual assault rates
- Average two-bedroom rent: $2,182
- Average sold price: $930K
12. The Toronto Islands
School: Island Public
Neighbourhood stats:
- Transit score: 98
- Walk score: 92
- Bike score: 86
- Average two-bedroom rent: $3,750
- Average sold price $1.1M
13. Palmerston-Little Italy
School: Montrose Junior
Neighbourhood stats:
- Transit score: 95
- Walk score: 86
- Bike score: 92
- Average two-bedroom rent: $1,770
- Average sold price: $1.5M
14. The Beaches
School: Balmy Beach
Neighbourhood stats:
- Transit score: 84
- Walk score: 81
- Bike score: 75
- Low robbery rates
- Average two-bedroom rent: $2,298
- Average sold price: $1.4M
15. Iroquois
School: Iroquois Junior
Neighbourhood stats:
- Transit score: 53
- Walk score: 38
- Bike score: 46
- Average two-bedroom rent: $1,600
- Average sold price: $859K