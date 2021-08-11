Ontario now reports how many new COVID-19 cases are in unvaccinated individuals

Ontario is now releasing data about how many newly infected COVID-19 patients were unvaccinated, along with its daily case numbers.

The move comes as more Ontarians get double vaccinated, and shows the majority of new infections occur in unvaccinated individuals.

“Growing case counts will not mean the same thing as before,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a tweet Tuesday.

“Starting today, we are updating our reporting to focus on the key indicators to be monitored as we head into the fall. This includes vaccination status of COVID-19 cases, and patients in hospital.”

On Wednesday, approximately three quarters of new 324 COVID-19 infections were reported to be unvaccinated individuals.

By contrast less than one fifth of the new cases Wednesday were in fully vaccinated individuals — also known as “breakthrough” infections. These are not unexpected because vaccination does not protect against infection 100% of the time, although it does lessen the severity of symptoms.

Unvaccinated and partially vaccinated people also made up the majority of people in hospital due to COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Many more Ontarians are vaccinated than not. As of Wednesday, 81% of residents age 12 and up had at least one dose, and 72% had both doses.

Everyone who is at least 12 years old is currently eligible to get vaccinated, and can book an appointment through the province’s online portal.