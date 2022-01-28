Two spots in Ontario named some of the best fishing destinations in Canada

Ontario is known for its great outdoors, and now two spots in the province have been named as some of the best fishing destinations in Canada.

According to fishingbooker.com, the Thousand Islands and Eagle Lake are considered some of the best fishing destinations in Canada for 2022.

When it comes to Eagle Lake, the site suggests anglers to visit between May and November, as the lake is known for its musky fishing.

“Eagle Lake is based in Cottage Country in northern Ontario, just a hundred miles north of International Falls. It’s located close to the cities of Dryden and Kenora, with a variety of campsites available for families and solo anglers. The lake is a perfect getaway for anyone who’s looking to enjoy true Canadian wilderness and everything it has to offer,” the site adds.

The lake is also home to walleye, northern piker, perch, trout and smallmouth bass.

Also on the list is Thousand Islands, with the site suggesting anglers to visit during May to October to catch what it is most known for: salmon and bass.

What helps make Thousands Islands so attractive for fishing? Location, location, location, according to Fishing Booker.

“Here, you can fish the beautiful river that starts at the northeastern end of Lake Ontario and flows to the Atlantic Ocean. Not only that, but the Thousand Islands area touches Lake Ontario, so you can enjoy some Great Lakes fishing, too,” the site says.

“In the Thousand Islands area, you can get your hands on the best fish species that the St. Lawrence River has to offer, from trophy salmon and trout to smallmouth and largemouth bass, musky, bluegill, perch, catfish, northern pike, and walleye.”