Toronto has a huge new food hall to join the ranks of recent entrants like Table + Fare as well as originals like Chef’s Hall.

One York Food Hall is now open, and it comes from a familiar name, the same company known for a diverse group of spots — from upscale restaurants like Aera and Canoe to brewpubs and barbecue joints.

Located at the Shops at One York, on the fifth floor of One York Street, the new 10,000-square-foot space from Oliver & Bonacini boasts seating for 300.

Beyond food, the space also offers entertainment by way of pool, foosball and ping pong tables, along with a number of flat-screen TVs. An outdoor terrace is slated to open this spring.

The food hall includes seven globally-inspired stalls. Among the mix, you can find new quick-service brands as well as offshoots of well-known O&B restaurants.

The lineup currently includes east-Asian-inspired eats at Happy Tangle and plant-based fare at Garden Variety.

Canadian ingredients find their way into traditional Indian dishes at Curryosity and hulking hot and cold sandwiches at Underground Sandwich.

Inspired by popular O&B restaurants (Leña and Beauty Eats, respectively), Lala’s Cantina and Beauty’s Fried Chicken offer snack-sized Latin eats and Southern-style staples.

One York Food Hall is currently open Monday to Thursday, from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm.

The food hall will offer expanded hours this spring.