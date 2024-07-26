The 2024 Paris Olympics are here, and whether you’re a sports fan or not, it’s hard not to catch some inspiration while cheering on our talented Team Canada athletes as they go for gold.

These athletes are at the top of their game and have made incredible sacrifices to represent our country on the world stage. They give it their all to make us proud, but do we truly appreciate what it takes to get them there?

Competing and winning at this level is no easy feat. With seven Olympic medals — and hopefully more to come in Paris this summer — Penny Oleksiak is Canada’s most decorated Olympian, and as she tells Daily Hive, competing for Team Canada is a full-time job.

Admiration of our Olympic heroes is one thing, but support is another. That’s why Oleksiak has teamed up with OLG to shine a light on the support our Team Canada athletes need to make it to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, and how OLG players are helping along the way — whether they realize it or not.

From Toronto’s Beaches to Paris 2024

Raised in Toronto’s Beaches neighbourhood, Oleksiak never dreamt of going to the Olympics as a kid. She simply “wanted to be good at swimming.” All these years later, she hasn’t forgotten her Toronto upbringing or the people who have supported her throughout her journey.

“I’ve had so many people come up to me and tell me that they’ve been supporting me since the beginning, … so I have a million thank yous,” Oleksiak tells Daily Hive.

Oleksiak made her Olympic debut in Rio 2016 at just 16 years old, when she took home four medals and became the youngest Canadian to win gold. In Tokyo 2020, she collected three more medals, and she’s not done yet.

We get to watch Oleksiak compete every four years on the world’s biggest sporting stage, but what we don’t see is the hard work she puts in, day in and day out, to get there. Her daily training regimen puts her in the pool constantly, and when she’s on dry land, she’s recovering or participating in another workout class.

Being Canada’s most decorated Olympian may sound glamorous, but being a full-time athlete takes its toll physically, emotionally, and financially. From coaching to physical therapy to travel for national and international competitions, the costs add up quickly.

“A lot of athletes must get a side job so they can afford to compete for Canada. Having extra financial support is essential,” says Oleksiak.

Quest for Gold

Like thousands of Ontario’s top amateur athletes, Oleksiak receives funding from Quest for Gold, a Government of Ontario program that provides direct financial assistance to high-performance amateur athletes so they can compete at the highest national and international levels.

With financial support like this, Oleksiak can completely dedicate herself to training and bringing home the win for Ontario and Team Canada this summer.

“We’re coming into a crazy year, and there’s going to be some tough competition, but I’m grateful that I can focus on just getting out there and racing,” she says. “Quest for Gold allows athletes to do what we need to do to reach our full potential and make Ontario proud.”

In fact, you could say support like this is paying off far and above Oleksiak’s achievements. In Tokyo 2020 nearly 50% of Team Canada came from Ontario and over 90% of Ontario’s Olympic medallists from the last four Olympic cycles received funding from Quest for Gold at some point during their athletic careers.

Sponsored by You

Many Ontarians don’t realize that when they play with OLG, they are also helping to support people and communities across the province, including top amateur athletes.

As the Official Lottery Partner of Team Canada, OLG has a strong history of supporting amateur sports in Ontario — from providing $110 million to the Quest for Gold program to promoting athletes on its Quest for Gold lottery tickets. But it isn’t possible without OLG players.

That’s why OLG’s new “Sponsored by You” advertising campaign reinforces that when you play with OLG, you help support Ontario amateur athletes. The campaign features Oleksiak and an impressive list of Team Canada Ontario athletes, including sprinter Andre De Grasse, swimmer Maggie Mac Neil, and hammer thrower Jillian Weir.

“It feels awesome knowing that when people play with OLG, they’re supporting amateur athletes in Ontario,” says Oleksiak. “Heading into the Olympics, I’m thankful to have such amazing support, not only financially, but also feeling the excitement and encouragement from my community, and people across Ontario and the country — it means everything.”

