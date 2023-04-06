Batter up! Toronto’s favourite baseball team is stepping up to the plate as fans gear up for another year of home runs, strikeouts, and seventh-inning stretches.

With MLB season kicking off, PROLINE+, Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation’s (OLG) online sportsbook, and Real Sports (RS) are working together to offer sports fans a unique and enhanced sports-watching experience.

To bring Ontario sports fans one step closer to the MLB action, PROLINE+ x RS will be hosting a home opener celebration in downtown Toronto on April 11, starting at 5 pm.

Baseball fans are invited to enjoy the game live on a supersized 39-foot HD screen, take a picture with the World Series trophy, and get a chance to win great prizes including autographed MLB merch and tickets to an upcoming game.

For those interested in placing a bet prior to the game or during the MLB season, you can sign up on the PROLINE+ App at any point. And because PROLINE+ is Ontario’s premium, trusted, online sportsbook, you’re able to place bets on several in-game lines and props.

When betting with PROLINE+, 100% of OLG profits are also reinvested in Ontario. To date, over $56 billion from OLG has been used for key priority programs such as hospitals, education, amateur sports, and charities.

Looking to attend the PROLINE+ x RS event? Be sure to book a reservation with RS for April 11, either online or by phone.

Can’t come out to this event by PROLINE+ x RS? They will also be hosting an NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs event on the week of April 17, so stay tuned!

Curious about how to get in on the PROLINE+ action? Learn more about gambling at OLG’s PlaySmart, a globally recognized responsible gambling program that provides players with facts, tools, and advice so they can play with confidence.

Don’t forget to download the PROLINE+App before Tuesday, April 11 so you’ll be all set to hit a home run on your winnings during the PROLINE+ x RS Toronto home opener. Learn more at Proline.ca.