Here are 5 genius ways to survive the office grind in Toronto

Have you been back in the office lately? Maybe you’ve returned from a period of working at home, been on a long vacation, or started a new job — whatever the reason, surviving regular office life can be a little overwhelming.

From dealing with a commute to navigating team meetings, there’s a lot to think about. On the bright side, it means reconnecting with old pals and forming new friendships at work — and, of course, picking out the perfect snack to bond over.

With this in mind, we’ve teamed up with Orville Redenbacher® to put together five survival tips that’ll help you get through your office days with ease, all while fostering those special friendships that make work so enjoyable.

Make a plan

First things first, plan ahead! Wake up early to give yourself plenty of space to get ready for work and enough buffer time to deal with your commute.

If it’s been a while since you’ve had to rely on things like public transit and rush-hour traffic, you might want to check for any new service disruptions or road closures before leaving the house.

This is particularly relevant if you’ve grown accustomed to hopping out of bed five minutes before a Zoom meeting and rocking your finest pair of sweatpants for the day. (Let’s be honest, most of us have been there, right?)

Bring the necessary survival snacks

When it comes to conquering your workday, having a stash of tasty snacks within arm’s reach is a must. The right office snack can recharge your spirits, fuel your productivity, and get you through the daily grind.

Keep it simple with Orville Redenbacher® Microwave popcorn. A Canadian favourite, this perfectly-popped and oh-so-satisfying snack is the ideal work pick-me-up for brainstorming with colleagues.

With a delectably light and fluffy texture, Orville Redenbacher® Microwave Popcorn is high-fibre, gluten-free, non-GMO, and made without artificial colours, flavours, or preservatives.

It also has a range of flavours to choose from, including Extra Buttery, Buttery, Light Buttery, Simply Salted (which is Certified Vegan), Select White, Sweet & Salty Kettle Corn, and Smart Pop!®. So, if you’re sharing with coworkers, there really is something for everyone.

Refresh your wardrobe

Spending work days in more professional settings means it’s time to say goodbye to the work-from-home loungewear and find some new office clothes.

Pick out a new outfit you love for those back-to-office days. If you’re excited to wear it, it should be able to activate your enthusiasm about heading into the office. This could also be a great opportunity to make a lasting impression and boost your self-confidence.

Take breaks

Your return-to-office workload might appear a tad much, and that’s totally normal. Not to mention all the folks who want to chat about the weekend, weather, or your latest kick-off call.

Don’t be too hard on yourself. Remember to take short breaks regularly to stretch and relax — it’s essential for both physical and mental well-being. Stepping away from your desk to take a walk or to grab something to eat or drink with a co-worker is also a great way to recharge.

Why not elevate your break with Orville Redenbacher® Ready-to-Eat Popcorn? Portable and perfectly popped, it’s the ideal choice for a midday stroll, a spontaneous lunchtime gathering with friends, or even when you’re commuting home.

Orville Redenbacher® is ready to eat whenever the opportunity to enjoy on-the-go consumption with colleagues, friends, or family arises. You and your crew can snack joyfully, wherever the day takes you!

Mingle with your co-workers

It’s no secret that getting along with your colleagues makes the work day so much better. And what better way to spark up conversations with your team members than by sharing snacks?

When you get hungry, you can make any snacking moment a shared experience with Orville Redenbacher® Microwave Popcorn. The anticipatory sounds of kernels popping and the inviting aroma of warm popcorn wafting through the office act as an irresistible magnet, bringing people together and igniting conversations, while creating shared moments of joy, relaxation, and social connection.

Step up the fun by trying different flavours with your co-workers on different days and having multiple bowls out for snacking simultaneously. This way, you can learn a little more about your co-workers, discover their favourite flavours, and share your own.

It’s not just about enjoying popcorn; it’s about connecting and fostering relationships. Snacking together is a simple yet effective way to create shared moments and strengthen connections in the workplace.

You can find a wide range of Orville Redenbacher® popcorn flavours anywhere popcorn is sold. For more information, visit Orville.ca.