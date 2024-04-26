Looks like Nylander might be ready to play after Leafs practice

William Nylander spoke to reporters after today’s practice for the Toronto Maple Leafs, indicating the possibility of playing tomorrow in Game 4 against the Boston Bruins.

But, surprise, surprise, we still don’t have a 100% guaranteed answer on when he’ll next suit up for the Leafs.

Nylander, who has missed the Leafs’ first three playoff games due to a reported migraine issue, said “I don’t know” when prompted on his status for tomorrow, as per The Athletic’s Jonas Siegel.

William Nylander was asked if he was playing in Game 4: “I don’t know.” — Jonas Siegel (@jonassiegel) April 26, 2024

But given the fact that Nylander skated in the Leafs’ line rushes today alongside Pontus Holmberg and Calle Jarnkrok, the indicators are in order he could be making his 2024 playoff debut.

Maple Leafs practice forward lines: Bertuzzi – Dewar – Domi

Knies – Tavares – Marner

Nylander – Holmberg – Järnkrok

Robertson – Kämpf – Reaves (Matthews absent) — Joshua Kloke (@joshuakloke) April 26, 2024

Nylander also refused to comment on the reasons behind his absence, citing them as personal.

“According to multiple sources, William Nylander’s absence from the Toronto lineup has to do with a migraine so severe that team doctors tested to see if he suffered a concussion,” Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman wrote in an article yesterday. “One of the reasons for the secrecy around his situation is that an actual diagnosis has been hard to come by, whether it is a migraine, a concussion or something else that could affect that area.”

Nylander played all 82 regular season games, so his absence has been quite the sizeable one for Toronto, who find themselves down 2-1 in the series.

Game 4 for Toronto and Boston goes Saturday night at Scotiabank Arena, with puck drop set for 8 pm ET.

Leafs 2024 first-round playoff schedule

Game 4: Saturday, April 27, Boston at Toronto, 8 pm ET

Game 5: Tuesday, April 30, Toronto at Boston, TBD

Game 6: Thursday, May 2, Boston at Toronto, TBD*

Game 7: Saturday, May 4, Toronto at Boston, TBD*

*if necessary