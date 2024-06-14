Noah Gregor makes Leafs aware of free agency wishes

Noah Gregor is hoping that he’ll be back once again with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

In an interview with Nick Alberga and Jay Rosehill on Leafs Morning Take, Gregor shared his desire to return to the Leafs should he be able to get a contract sorted with the team.

“Yeah, 100 percent. I loved my time in Toronto. It’s a little out of my control right now; I’m still restricted [free agent], so it’ll be up to [Leafs GM Brad] Treliving and the staff there to see if I work with the team moving forward,” Gregor said.”But I loved my time in Toronto. I want to be back. I want to continue to help this team in the playoffs and, like I said, eventually have a chance at winning a cup because I think we have all the pieces here that can do it, and I’d love to have a chance at doing that.”

The Leafs, of course, are chasing their first Stanley Cup since 1967, having been eliminated in the first round of the playoffs this year in a seven-game series against the Boston Bruins.

His qualifying offer is $813,750, which the Leafs would have to offer him before July 1 before he can sign with the team. In Gregor’s lone season with Toronto, he was on a single-year deal with an AAV of $775,000.

Gregor scored six goals and added six assists in 63 games for the Leafs while suiting up for two playoff games, though he was held off the scoresheet. Prior to his time in Toronto, the 25-year-old Beaumont, Alberta, native spent four seasons with the San Jose Sharks after being drafted by the franchise in the 2016 NHL Draft.

The full interview with Gregor is available below via the Leafs Nation’s YouTube channel, with Gregor joining the interview at the 32:30 mark.