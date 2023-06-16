It's going to be a nightmare navigating around Toronto this weekend

Toronto feels busier than ever with construction and events as we hit our summer stride, and this coming weekend is no exception.

People travelling into the city or simply moving around it should plan for extensive delays given the number of people that will be packing downtown for festivals and other happenings, as well as the number of road closures that will make getting from point A to point B more difficult than usual.

One of the city’s most popular neighbourhood festivals, Taste of Little Italy, is expected to have some 250,000 people take over College Street to see live performances, fill up on food, shop at retail vendors, and enjoy beer gardens and patios.

For the event, College will be completely closed to vehicular and TTC traffic between Shaw and Bathurst from 3 pm Friday, June 16 to 3 am Monday, June 19. Toronto Police are warning motorists to plan alternate routes to avoid the inevitable mess of congestion the event will mean for the downtown core.

Taste of Little Italy is almost here!

College Street, Bathurst to Shaw

Fri June 16 – 7:00pm to 1:00am

Sat June 17 – 11:00am to 1:00am

Sun June 18 – 11:00am to 11:00pm#tolittleitaly #tasteoflittleitaly #visitlittleitalytoronto pic.twitter.com/SohnpDEwzo — Little Italy (@TOLittleItaly) May 22, 2023

The Under Armour 10k run is also taking place this weekend, causing additional frustrating street closures for a chunk of Saturday.

Fort York Boulevard between Fleet Street and Lake Shore Boulevard W, Strachan Avenue between Fleet Street and Lake Shore Boulevard West, and Lake Shore Boulevard W from Bathurst to Windermere Avenue will be shuttered from 4 am to 11:30 am for the race. (Though there will still be limited access to parking lots of certain local businesses and Sunnyside Park and beach.)

News Release – Road Closure Under Armour Toronto 10k, Saturday, June 17, 2023, Lake Shore Boulevard Westhttps://t.co/lZfiXwJQiP pic.twitter.com/WhbSrTgC6b — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) June 14, 2023

Again, authorities are asking drivers to prepare for hold-ups and avoid that area of the city if possible.

For early risers, as of June 13, one lane and shoulder in each direction of the Don Valley Parkway between Bayview and Don Mills Road is also being blocked every morning from 3 am to 9 am, which may add time to commutes.

Other roadwork that may cause hiccups in your weekend plans: the multi-year closure of Queen Street between Victoria and Bay for the Ontario Line subway; repair work blocking lanes on Lake Shore around Cherry Street; streetcar track repair on Broadview between Danforth and Erindale; and roadwork on Highway 400 from Finch to Highway 7.

Other road restrictions are listed on an up-to-date map on the City’s website.