A Toronto-based LEGO builder and Twitch streamer has turned his passion for bricks into a huge reality show win.

Nick Della Mora, along with his partner Stacey Roy from Kelowna, BC, was crowned the Season 3 winners of LEGO Masters last night on FOX-TV.

The popular reality competition features brick-building duos completing unique creative challenges, then showcasing them for host Will Arnett and expert LEGO judges Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard.

Della Mora and Roy won fans over with their creations throughout Season 3, including a Jurassic World Dominion piece, a replica of a real-life dog, and building a race car for NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon.

The pair faced off against fellow Canadians Stephen Joo and Stephen Cassley in the final, a pair of Calgary firefighters. Their final build of Imagination wowed the judges and powered them to the $100,000 cash prize, a huge trophy constructed out of bricks, and the title of LEGO Master.

“I’m beyond proud of Stacey Roy and I for giving it our all in every challenge,” said Della Mora on Twitter. “I’m so grateful to the entire LEGO Masters family for making this the most memorable experience of our lives.”

Fans will be able to see the duo’s LEGO creation on display at the LEGOLAND resort in New York.

Della Mora aka “BrickinNick” streams regularly on Twitch to over 18,000 followers. He also posts build highlights, time-lapses, and tutorials to over 6,000 subscribers on YouTube.

Della Mora and Roy are the first Canadians to win the reality series. A holiday-themed Lego Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular will begin airing on Monday, December 19.