Seasoned Toronto locals may be pretty blasé about a regular ol’ encounter with a member of the city’s raccoon population, but Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter was in absolute awe of our trash pandas during a recent trip north of the border, so much so that he filmed his run-in with one of the critters to share with his millions of fans.

In a TikTok posted on Monday during the singer’s visit — which was for a stop on his Who I Am World Tour — Carter had what many are calling a quintessential and authentic Toronto experience when he spotted one of our honorary animal mascots casually meandering down a busy sidewalk.

“So I’m in Canada, and this little guy right here is just hanging out,” the star said over the clip, attempting unsuccessfully to stifle his laughter as he zoomed in.

The raccoon, meanwhile, appeared to be casually checking if he could gain access to a local storefront as he stuffed his way around town.

“Look at him, look at this little guy!” Carter continued between chuckles, the delight very evident in his voice.

As he continued taping the four-legged resident walking away, the “Quit Playing Games (With My Heart)” co-crooner even became so excited that he seemed to be literally at a loss for words before ending the footage.

Although Carter was quite rapt, it looked like the animal was completely nonchalant and unbothered by all of the attention, even from such a star. The celeb joked in his caption, though, that all the masked mammal wanted “was tickets to tonight’s show in Toronto,” which took place that evening at the Opera House.

Hey, a famous person joyfully giggling about our local wildlife rather than complaining about our traffic? We’ll take it.