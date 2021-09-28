Niagara Falls to be lit orange for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

The Niagara Falls will be lit orange throughout the evening of September 30 for the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

The falls will glow orange for 15 minutes each hour, at the bottom of the hour, beginning at dusk, according to The Niagara Parks Commission.

The illuminations will begin around 6:30 pm and will run until 2 am.

The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation was established to remember the past and ongoing legacy of residential schools in Canada.

The day coincides with Orange Shirt Day, a day to commemorate the children who survived residential schools and those who did not.

The colour orange represents one survivor’s story, Phyllis Webstad, whose orange shirt was taken from her when she was stripped on her first day at residential school. It is now a symbol for all that was taken from them because of residential schools.