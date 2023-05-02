NHL finally reveals full Leafs-Panthers playoff series schedule

The first Toronto Maple Leafs second-round series in 19 years will feature a pair of extended breaks.

The Leafs begin their series with the Florida Panthers at home tonight (7 pm ET), before hosting Game 2 on Thursday. Those dates were announced by the NHL on Monday, with the remaining schedule being revealed today.

When the series shifts to Florida, both teams will get extended rest between games.

Game 3 will be played on Sunday in Sunrise, two days after Game 2. The Leafs and Panthers will get two more days off before Game 4, which is scheduled for Wednesday, May 10.

From there, the playoff series revert back to tradition, with just one day off between games, ahead of Game 5 in Toronto (May 12), Game 6 in Florida (May 14), and Game 7 in Toronto (May 16).

The reason for the delay in playing Game 3 appears to stem from a busy sports weekend in South Florida. The Miami Heat are hosting a playoff game on Saturday, while events are planned all weekend for the Formula One Miami Grand Prix, concluding with the race Sunday afternoon.

After initially restricting access to tickets in an apparent attempt to keep Leafs fans out of their building, the Florida Panthers opened up ticket availability to Canadians on Tuesday. None of Florida’s home games are sold out yet.

All games can be viewed on CBC and Sportsnet in Canada. Here’s the full series schedule:

Game 1: Tue, May 2, 7 pm ET

Game 2: Thu, May 4, 7 pm ET

Game 3: Sun, May 7, 6:30 pm ET

Game 4: Wed, May 10, 7 pm ET

Game 5: Fri, May 12, TBD

Game 6: Sun, May 14, TBD

Game 7: Tue, May 16, TBD