The latest season of Netflix’s Never Have I Ever just dropped on Wednesday, and has dominated Top 10 lists around the world.

The series, co-created by Mindy Kaling, stars Canadian actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, a high school sophomore on a quest to improve her life. Whether or not she’s successful is up for debate… but you can’t help but love her no-nonsense clapbacks, impassioned schemes, and, quite honestly, the fact that she dates two hot guys at the same time.

If you haven’t binged the entire series yet, what are you waiting for?! Here’s Maitreyi’s 30-second recap of Season 1, to get you caught up:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Curated (@dailyhivecurated)

And while Maitreyi does NOT condone love triangles, she does have some solid dating advice for you. Check out our interview with her here:

If you’re looking for foodie suggestions in her hometown of Mississauga, your girl’s got you covered. Check out her recommendations here: