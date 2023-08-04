LeBron James spotted partying at Caribana in Toronto

With the 2023 edition of the Toronto Caribbean Carnival in full swing, it seems like even A-list athletes are pouring into the city to join in on the massive celebration of Caribbean culture and traditions.

On Thursday, four-time NBA Champion LeBron James was spotted all around Toronto by dozens of eagle-eyed fans.

Well, team LeBron is in Toronto. Just walked by LBJ, Rich Paul, Fred Van Vleet eating in Yorkville. Caribana is underway. — Dynamics • £ (@theDYNAMICS) August 3, 2023

According to several posts on Twitter (X), James was spotted dining at the ONE Restaurant in Yorkville with former Raptors player Fred VanVleet and Drake, who popped into the city for a quick break in the midst of his It’s All a Blur Tour.

The 38-year-old athlete dined at the same restaurant in 2022, when he was in town to host the annual Lavelle Daylight party as part of the Toronto Caribbean Carnival.

On Thursday night, the all-time leading scorer was also spotted attending the Brent Faiyaz concert at History alongside sports agent Rich Paul and fellow NBA player Draymond Green.

LeBron James and Draymond Green at the Brent Faiyaz concert in Toronto. (via ZeeZee/TT) pic.twitter.com/N7IMMeUU1L — DunkLeague (@DunkLeagueNBA) August 4, 2023

Dozens of fans managed to grab footage of James dancing along to the music in one of the venue’s private balconies.

LeBron James and Draymond Green with Brent Faiyaz in Toronto at the ‘F*ck The World It’s A Wasteland Tour’ tonight. pic.twitter.com/WIrAMbo7mI — Bronupdates (@Bronupdates) August 4, 2023

James, who is a Lobos 1707 tequila investor and partner, is set to host the Summer Breeze party at the Lavelle rooftop pool and patio on Friday, August 4. The event kicks off at 3 pm and ends at 9 pm.

With the superstar athlete spending at least one more day in Toronto, there’s no telling where you might spot him next.